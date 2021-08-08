BOScoin (BOS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $12.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 133.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

