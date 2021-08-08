Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,112. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

