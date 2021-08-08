Bread (BRD) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bread has a market cap of $12.09 million and $3.79 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

