Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stryker by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stryker by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.56. 1,124,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.17. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.