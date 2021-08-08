Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000.

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. 384,993 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83.

