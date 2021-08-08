Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $592,000.

Shares of DEED stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 18,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

