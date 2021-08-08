Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,114,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,477. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $232.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

