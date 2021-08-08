Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

