Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Cintas comprises about 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $391.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.23. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $396.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.