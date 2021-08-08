Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,893 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Target comprises about 1.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.09. 2,441,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $129.00 and a 52 week high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

