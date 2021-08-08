Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.53. 2,038,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,642. The company has a market cap of $371.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

