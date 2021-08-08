Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. 58,022,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

