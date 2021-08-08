Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

