Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

ATI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 751,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,495. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

