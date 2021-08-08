Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Several research firms have commented on BDSI. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 150,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 675,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,904. The stock has a market cap of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.