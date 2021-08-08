Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $86,871,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $44.97 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.