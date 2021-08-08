Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Express posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

EXPR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 9,416,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,740,402. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

