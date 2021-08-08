Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 3,009,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

