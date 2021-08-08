Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.19. 420,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,186. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

