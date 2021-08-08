Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.05 Million

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce sales of $488.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.90 million and the lowest is $481.20 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

