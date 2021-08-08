Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 178,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

