Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 812,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

