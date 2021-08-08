BSC Station (BSCS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1.74 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

