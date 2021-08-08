BUZZCoin Hits Market Cap of $864,225.45 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $864,225.45 and approximately $57.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

