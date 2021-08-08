Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Shares of CABA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 33,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.