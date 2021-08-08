Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of CABA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 33,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

