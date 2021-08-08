Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.