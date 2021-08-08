Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $647.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

