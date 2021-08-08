Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $229.68 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

