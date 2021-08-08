Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bill.com worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,263,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.92. 848,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.91. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,536 shares of company stock valued at $35,847,944. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.