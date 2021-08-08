Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

