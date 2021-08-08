Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 4,513 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.80. 4,088,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.