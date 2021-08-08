Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $12.17 on Friday, hitting $240.12. 1,920,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

