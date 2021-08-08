Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $1,521.69. The company had a trading volume of 110,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,511. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,397.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,535.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $37,848,305. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.