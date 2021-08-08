Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $22.23 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.