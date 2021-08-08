Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,525.06. The company had a trading volume of 692,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,440.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

