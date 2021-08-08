Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

