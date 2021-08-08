Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.05. The company had a trading volume of 704,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

