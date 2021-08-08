Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 1,938,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

