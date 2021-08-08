Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.10. 9,490,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,402. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

