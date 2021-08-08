Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 7,685 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of YETI worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $101.32. 924,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

