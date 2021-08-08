Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Upstart worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $6,113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,822. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
