Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Upstart worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $6,113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,822. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

