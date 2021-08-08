Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $186.82 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $186.82 million and $38.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00131453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00145329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.16 or 0.99969098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00783449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,181,915 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

