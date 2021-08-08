Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $431,076.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

