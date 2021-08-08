Centrifuge Price Down 5% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $75.38 million and $716,451.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00126072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00145536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.37 or 0.99883758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00790114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,092,339 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.