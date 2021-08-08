Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Tops $12.72 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $12.72 million and $835,613.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

