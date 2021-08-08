ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Cap of $45.23 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00009484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and approximately $671,696.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00136486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00146443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.87 or 0.99802242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00781100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,964,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.