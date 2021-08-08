Chronologic Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $138,141.46 and $5.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.