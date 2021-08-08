Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

CTAS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.30. 327,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,967. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $300.00 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.