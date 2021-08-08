ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Cap Hits $9.12 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

