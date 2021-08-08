CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $17,469.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036319 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,674,841 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

